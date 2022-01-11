Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post sales of $319.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.79 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBR opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42. Weber has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

