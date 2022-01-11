Brokerages Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $62.25. 222,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,804. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,110.94 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

