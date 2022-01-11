Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 1,221,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,863. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

