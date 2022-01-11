Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.93). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($4.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.