Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

