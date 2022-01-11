Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. BCE posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 10,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,173. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

