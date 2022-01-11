Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.60). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.46) to ($6.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($5.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 18,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,911. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.