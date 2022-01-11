Brokerages Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.09. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cabot by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $58.20 on Friday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

