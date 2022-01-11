Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $119.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.91 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $427.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.42 million to $428.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $573.06 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $630.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,848,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.54. 1,385,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,175. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 0.63.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.