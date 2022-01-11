Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $518.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the highest is $529.50 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.21. 73,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,820. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.