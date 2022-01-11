Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 2,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,397. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

