Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$29.31

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$27.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.81. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

