Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) PT at $28.56

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

DRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 83.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 345.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,902. The company has a market cap of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.