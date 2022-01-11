Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) PT at C$45.88

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.21. The company had a trading volume of 135,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,348. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.50 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

