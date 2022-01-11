Brokerages Set Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Price Target at $16.00

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NRDXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

