Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $341.50

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.