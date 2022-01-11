Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $341.50

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.
NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
NYSE NVO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
