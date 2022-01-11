Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) PT at $16.89

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE VET traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.03. 2,119,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

