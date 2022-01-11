Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal expects that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

