Brokers Offer Predictions for DBS Group Holdings Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $103.05 on Monday. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $103.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

