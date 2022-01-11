Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $16.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN opened at $230.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.