Brokers Set Expectations for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CADE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.