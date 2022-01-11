Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,406,000 after buying an additional 264,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

