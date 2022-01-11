Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.
Shares of BEP opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
