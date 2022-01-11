Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of BEP opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

