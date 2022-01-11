BSCView (BSCV) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $190,981.23 and $3,253.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars.

