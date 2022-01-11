Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($37.74).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,748 ($37.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,847.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,651.46. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.