Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $356.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $459,000.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
