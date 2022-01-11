Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.65. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 23,502 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

