Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $205.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

CDNS opened at $165.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

