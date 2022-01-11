Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James cut their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.