Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

