Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $251,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after buying an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,962,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.