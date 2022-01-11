Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Booking by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,426.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,341.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.