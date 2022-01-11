CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.03. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,064,952 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

