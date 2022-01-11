Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXB. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CVE CXB traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

