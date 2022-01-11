Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

