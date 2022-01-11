Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $145.08 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

