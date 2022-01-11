Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,609 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $28,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after buying an additional 545,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after buying an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

