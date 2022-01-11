Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $566,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $449.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.