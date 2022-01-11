Camden National Bank Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.67.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
