Camden National Bank Invests $340,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

