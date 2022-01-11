Camden National Bank Purchases Shares of 9,048 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

NYSE WFC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

