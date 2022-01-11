Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $759.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Camden National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.