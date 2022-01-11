Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

CPB stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.