Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

