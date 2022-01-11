Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

