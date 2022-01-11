Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Macy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

