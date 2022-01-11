Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 171,316 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 252.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,316 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Soliton by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Soliton by 497.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Soliton by 30,583.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

SOLY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Soliton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

