Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 23,392 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.39.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.