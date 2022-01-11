Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

NYSE MRO opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

