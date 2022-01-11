Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE SM opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 5.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

